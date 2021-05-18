Angelina County commissioner indicted on violence charge

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire on the felony charge of continuous family violence, said information from the district attorney’s office.

In 2019, law officers responding to a 911 call came to Cheshire’s house and after talking to other family members arrested him on assault charges, records show.

Cheshire, the commissioner representing Precinct 4, posted bond and was released.

Last month, he was jailed again for violating the terms of the bond agreement. During a court hearing, a judge ruled Cheshire had to stay in jail until the grand jury decided whether he would be indicted.

If Cheshire is found guilty of the charge, he could face up to 10 years in prison.