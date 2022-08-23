ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two Angelina County commissioners were indicted for their alleged involvement in a meeting that officials say violated the Texas Open Meetings Act in August 2021.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette was indicted on charges of violating the Open Meetings Act and two charges of abuse of official capacity on Thursday, Aug 18. Paulette was arrested on Monday and bonded out later the same day.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith was also indicted on Aug. 18 on charges showing “closed meeting act,” according to judicial records.

The Open Meetings Act lays out regulations that government entities must follow for holding meetings and when they are allowed to take action.

Suspended County Judge Meydon “Don” Lymbery was indicted in mid-July on 21 additional charges related to violation of the Open Meetings Act. Smith was also previously indicted in March for allegedly tampering with a government document.