LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Crime Stoppers are currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a group of alleged burglars in Lufkin.
According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects allegedly burglarized Northern Chip Mill on Ben Dunn Road just outside of Lufkin on April 29.
Anyone that submits a tip with the identities of the suspects or any other information that helps with the investigation could receive a cash reward. Anyone who gives a tip will remain anonymous.
Tips are only accepted at 639TIPS.com, by app 639TIPS.com/app, or by phone (936) 639-TIPS.