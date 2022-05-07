LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Crime Stoppers are currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a group of alleged burglars in Lufkin.

(Credit: Angelina County Crime Stoppers)

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects allegedly burglarized Northern Chip Mill on Ben Dunn Road just outside of Lufkin on April 29.

Anyone that submits a tip with the identities of the suspects or any other information that helps with the investigation could receive a cash reward. Anyone who gives a tip will remain anonymous.

Tips are only accepted at 639TIPS.com, by app 639TIPS.com/app, or by phone (936) 639-TIPS.