LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery and a county commissioner have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act.

The commissioner charged in the case is Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette. Road Engineer Steve Smith was also indicted on Thursday for allegedly tampering with a government document.

The Texas Open Meetings Act lays out the regulations that government entities must follow for holding meetings and when they are allowed to take action.

Some of the stipulations of the law include that the body must have a quorum to take any actions, a requirement that the governmental body gives the general public notice of when a meeting is taking place, and what kind of business can be held behind closed doors, known as “executive sessions.”

It’s the latest potential scandal to hit the Angelina County Commissioners Court. Former Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Chesire was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this year on family violence charges.

Since the start of his sentence, he has been charged with aggravated child sexual assault. He has yet to be indicted on that case.

Cheshire had also been indicted on misappropriating county funds in July 2021, but that indictment was dismissed less than one month later.