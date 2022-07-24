ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking information pertaining to a suspected homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officials are investigating what they believe to be a homicide that occurred on Burkhalter and Hollow in the Diboll area. The victim has been identified as Ashley Shaefer.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s office 936-634-3331. The investigation into the matter is still active and more details will be released as they become available.