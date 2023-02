LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating individuals who stole an antenna tower from a fire department in Longview.

During the night of Feb. 14, thieves allegedly cut down and stole an antenna tower from the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department on Loop 281, according to a release.

The department is currently working on repairing the damage and asks if anyone has any information on this theft, to contact them at 903-758-4400.