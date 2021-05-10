Armed Palestine man fought with officers while being arrested

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — An armed Palestine man who put up a fight when he was being arrested faces criminal charges.

Alexander Vasquez, 24, struggled with officers while they were taking him into custody Thursday night outside a house, police said.

Police came to 1306 S. Sylvan at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in response to calls that shots had been fired. When officers arrived, Vasquez ran out the back door and then tried to hide behind a fence, said information from the police department.

Vasquez did not cooperate when he was told to come out with his hands up. After a struggle, arresting officers found two guns in his pants pockets, police said.

Vasquez spit at the officers and showed signs of being drunk, police said.

He was charged with harassment of a public servant and booked in Anderson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51