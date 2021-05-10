Armed Palestine man fought with officers while being arrested

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — An armed Palestine man who put up a fight when he was being arrested faces criminal charges.

Alexander Vasquez, 24, struggled with officers while they were taking him into custody Thursday night outside a house, police said.

Police came to 1306 S. Sylvan at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in response to calls that shots had been fired. When officers arrived, Vasquez ran out the back door and then tried to hide behind a fence, said information from the police department.

Vasquez did not cooperate when he was told to come out with his hands up. After a struggle, arresting officers found two guns in his pants pockets, police said.

Vasquez spit at the officers and showed signs of being drunk, police said.

He was charged with harassment of a public servant and booked in Anderson County Jail.