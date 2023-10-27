LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin said that they’re searching for a suspect who robbed the Bigs convenience store at the corner of Loop 287 and Highway 94 west on Thursday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man carrying an umbrella and wearing a skeleton mask entered the store around 8:40 p.m. and set a revolver on the counter. Reportedly he demanded cash from the store clerk and then he left with an unreported amount of cash.

Officials added that there was no one else in the store and that the clerk was uninjured.

The suspect is described as 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 8 inches and wearing a black skeleton mask, black gloves, a black hoodie and gray sweatpants with three black lines on the side.

He also carried a “conspicuous-looking umbrella,” according to a press release.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS to remain anonymous.