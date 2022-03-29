TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – One suspect has been arrested in a Texarkana murder case while a manhunt for the second suspect is still ongoing.

Last week, police found 53-year-old Johnny Robinson unresponsive on a couch inside his home on Melton Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a day later from his injuries.

After an autopsy was performed, investigators determined that his wounds were the result of an assault. They later named 52-year-old Cedric Bullard and 33-year-old Darquales McHenry as suspects.

Officers allege that the two conspired to “beat up Robinson over some type of disagreement,” according to a statement the department released on Facebook.

Ballard was arrested over the weekend, but it is unclear where he was taken into custody. He is being held on a $1 million bond. A search is still active for McHenry.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please call Texarkana PD at 903-798-3116 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.