NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Officials have confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection to a Nacogdoches murder that happened in 2019.

18-year-old Damien Wade was found shot off of Lola Street around 8 p.m. on March 21, 2019.

Nacogdoches Police Department has confirmed a suspect was arrested in relation to this case. Officials said they cannot release the identity of the suspect because they were a juvenile at the time of the crime.