At least 4 injured in Dallas shooting

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/KXAS)- At least four people were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday in Dallas.

The incident happened in the afternoon in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Police were called to the apartments near Jim Miller Road close to CF Hawn Freeway and the Frederick Douglass Elementary school.

Officers have released limited details about the shooting.

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call around 4:36 p.m. regarding the incident. Four ambulances also took the injured individuals to local hospitals.

First responders did not state how many people were hurt, and they said the ambulances can transport more than one patient.

Police have not shared information about their search for a shooter or the motive behind the incident.