Athens man arrested for possibly fathering child of 16-year-old girl

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old Athens man was arrested after an affidavit showed evidence that he possibly fathered a child of an underage Athens teenager.

On Wednesday night, Martin Brandstorm, 47, of Athens, was arrested for 2nd-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

According to an affidavit, the arrest warrant was issued based on DNA evidence that indicated a 99.9% positive result that Brandstorm fathered a child with a 16-year-old girl.

Brandstorm’s bond was set at $1 million with conditions preventing him from having contact with any child under the age of 17.