Athens man arrested in stolen car with drugs inside

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man is behind bars after being arrested in a stolen car and drugs were found inside.

33-year-old Jeffrey Anding was pulled over just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 700 block of East Tyler Street on HWY 31.

Police found that the license plate did not match the registration certificate and discovered that the car was reported stolen from Jacksonville.

Officers then found a jar that they believe contained marijuana along with two plastic baggies contained a “white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.”

The marijuana weighed just under two ounces and the meth was 86 grams, which is less than 0.2 pounds.

Anding was arrested without incident and booked into the Henderson County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.