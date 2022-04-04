ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Dameon Williams was found guilty of murder by a jury in Henderson County on Monday. Deliberations have begun in the punishment phase.

Williams was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Ashley Koonce, in February of 2020 when she was shot and killed. Family said that Koonce was trying to escape an abusive relationship with Williams and on a Friday she took her three children to her mother’s house for safety.

Koonce’s family said Williams followed her on the next day and shot her in the front yard. Authorities said he turned himself in the same day and was charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond.

Williams is the father of Koonce’s oldest son, Dameon Jr.