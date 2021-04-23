Athens man indicted for arson after destroying water pumping stations

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was indicted for arson after he was charged for allegedly setting a water department building on fire in October.

19-year-old Blake Neeley was indicted by the federal grand jury in Tyler.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Neeley attempted to leave the of a fire the Dogwood Estates Water Company Pump No. 2 building. Four days earlier, on Oct. 1, another building in the Dogwood Estates was set to fire at Pump No. 4.

Both pumps were destroyed and Dogwood was forced to use a backup pump. Customers were asked to limit their water usage until the burned pumps could be repaired or replaced. The two fires cased more than $200,000 in damage.

“The destruction of the Dogwood Estates Pumps threatened water access for numerous Athens residents who rely on the pumping station to go about their daily lives,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Protection of our nation’s critical infrastructure from criminals, vandals, and saboteurs is a top priority for federal, state, and local law enforcement, and these charges demonstrate that.”

Neeley allegedly confessed to Henderson County authorities that he started the blaze by lighting a trash can on fire. This caused “the interior of the building and electrical components to be burned and destroyed.” The plant is located at 1091 Blossom Lane in Athens.

Neeley was charged with arson of property used in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.