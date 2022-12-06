ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly held others hostage while in a standoff with police, leading to an arrest for murder.

After an intensive investigation, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Eckert with capital murder along with five counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

