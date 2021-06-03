Athens mayor arrested in Gregg County for online solicitation of minor

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- James Monte Montgomery, the mayor of Athens, was booked into the Gregg County jail on Thursday.
He is being charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. His bond was set at $300,000 surety with conditions, according to judicial records.
He was detained by the Longview Police Department, but he bonded out the same day.
