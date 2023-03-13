ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens woman has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son.

Officials said that around 6:41 a.m. on Monday, Mary Johnson called the Athens Police Department and said she believed her daughter Monica Figueroa had hurt her grandson.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Figueroa and her son, Grayson Hurt, 4-years-old, dead and partly covered with a blanket, according to authorities. Athens PD then obtained a warrant to search the residence.

According to authorities, an initial investigation indicated Hurt was killed with an edged weapon. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, officials said.

The Athens Police Department, the Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers and Child Protective Services are included in the ongoing investigation.

Figueroa was booked into the Henderson County Jail and is currently awaiting arraignment.