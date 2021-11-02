Athens woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $500,000 in computer hacking scheme

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KETK) – An Athens woman pleaded guilty in a North Carolina federal courthouse and admitted to stealing more than half a million dollars in a computer hacking scheme.

72-year-old Wanda Jackson Barker pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in a conspiracy with two women from Charlotte and Chicago.

In an indictment that was released last November, Barker was used as a “money mule” when she used false information to open bank accounts in her name in which some of the money from the scheme was diverted and spent.

According to federal investigators, some of the participants in the scheme hacked into victims’ computers and monitored emails. When they learned that a legitimate financial transaction was about to take place, they sent out emails instructing that the money be transferred into one of several fake accounts.

A sentencing date for Barker has not yet been set.