Atlanta Falcons linebacker arrested in Arlington on indecency with a child charge

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Atlanta Falcons linebacker, Barkevious Mingo, was arrested Thursday night on an indecency with a child charge, according to Arlington police and NBCDFW.

Mingo, 30, was charged with one count of indecency with child sexual contact in relation with an Arlington PD investigation.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Barkevious Mingo #50 of the Chicago Bears reacts in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According our sister station NBCDFW, Mingo turned himself in on Thursday in consolation with his attorney. Mingo has since posted bond and was released. According to TMZ, Mingo’s bond was set at $25,000 and was released Friday morning.

Police have not released any information on details about the allegation against Mingo, citing the nature of the charges and the victim’s age.

According to TMZ, after playing for LSU, Mingo spent time playing with the Browns, Patriots, Colts, Seahawks, Bears and Texans before he signed with the Falcons in March of this year.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident,” the team said in a written statement to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA. “The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

It was not immediately clear whether Mingo had an attorney, according to NBCDFW.