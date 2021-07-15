ATM outside Tyler bank robbed early Thursday morning, suspect on the run

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating an ATM robbery at a local bank early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm just after 3 a.m. at American State Bank on Loop 323. The bank is located near Tyler Legacy High School and the intersection of Loop 323 and Broadway Ave.

A silver pickup truck that is believed to belong to the robber was abandoned at the scene and investigators said they are trying to track him down on foot. The truck was left behind with the keys still in the ignition and the engine running.

It is unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM or how many people were involved.

Details are still limited and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.