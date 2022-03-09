CANTON, Texas (KETK) — East Texas banks say attempted robberies are on the rise. With criminals targeting ATMs, trying to score a quick buck.

First State Bank of Ben Wheeler has a branch in Canton that was recently targeted. The crooks tried stealing from the ATM, risking at least 10 years in prison…to walk away with nothing.

Here’s what one of them looks like:







Around 5a.m. on Saturday, three people drove through the bank’s fence, then used crowbars to try to get the ATM open.

“Chains with hooks on them to our door in an attempt to tear it off to get the money inside,” says Chet Clayton, CEO of First State Bank of Ben Wheeler.

The CEO says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, saying the pandemic played a huge part.

“Once the pandemic came in, bank robbers were not allowed inside the building so it cut off their access to being able to rob banks through the tellers, so they found the next most convenient thing is hitting ATMs,” says Clayton.

These type of crimes continue to happen, similar “smash and grabs” took place in Gladewater and Lufkin.

Leading to law enforcement intervention on the state and federal levels.

Including the FBI, who in a statement to KETK news tells us they continue to “work with our local and state law enforcement partners to collect evidence and conduct investigations when these crimes occur.”

“We’ve got anywhere from three or four deputies out at a time and more people with more sets of eyes is also a big help. We’d rather you call and it be nothing than to not call and it be something,” says Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s not new, back in December, county game wardens stopped robbers at First State Bank, attempting to steal from the same machine.

“Twice within three months is enough persuade us to put it inside of a building,” says Clayton.

Law enforcement and bank employees say the best way to prevent these crimes from happening is with community support. Those who see anything suspicious are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.