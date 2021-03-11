Austin police officer charged with murder in shooting of unarmed man

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An Austin police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death Michael Ramos, an unarmed man killed on April 24, 2020.

29-year-old Christopher Taylor shot Ramos in the parking lot of an apartment complex during a confrontation.

The case sparked controversy over the summer after body and dash camera videos of the incident were released, and protesters marched in Ramos’ name.

“Today we have taken a significant step towards justice for the Ramos family and for our community. My heart continues to break for the Ramos family and we still have much work ahead of us, but we know that holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to restoring the trust of our community and to ensuring its safety.” Travis County District Attorney José Garza

A grand jury heard the case and indicted him for murder. They chose not to indict him for shooting a bean bag round at Ramor on an aggravated assault charge.

Taylor posted a $100,000 bond and was ordered to not use any guns, whether for personal or professions use.

Taylor’s attorneys issued the following statement on Wednesday:

We are disappointed but sadly not surprised at this indictment. As early as July of last year, then-DA candidate Jose Garza had made up his mind that Officer Taylor committed a crime and went so far as to offer an implied promise to indict him several months before being elected District Attorney or having access to any case evidence: “Right now my focus is on the families. My heart breaks for the Ramos and Ambler families as they continue to wait for justice. I look forward to fighting for justice for them. It’s going to be one of my highest priorities.”

We would remind Mr. Garza that his sworn duty is not to be an advocate for one party months before knowing the facts. It is to see that justice is done. Today’s indictment is not justice; it is the fulfillment of a campaign talking point and yet more evidence of antipolice bias. We look forward to presenting the facts of this case, in their entirety, to a panel of citizens not behind closed doors and not under his exclusive control.