COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — One man was arrested and police are still searching for another man after an attempted traffic stop led to a police chase on Sunday evening in Coffee City.

According to Coffee City Police Department, Sgt. C. Welch attempted to stop a silver Ford Mustang on FM 315. Police said the Mustang had a license plate on it that belonged to a Chevrolet.

CCPD said the driver, Richard Barton, drove away on FM 3215 and into the Forest Grove neighborhood in Chandler but could not stop and slid into some brush at the end of Easy Street.

Both Richard Barton and passenger Waylon Barton ran from the vehicle, police said.

Police followed Richard behind a house on Lometa Lane and he allegedly jumped into a nearby creek and “continued resisting Sergeant Welch’s commands.”

Richard was taken into custody after a brief struggle, CCPD said.

“Pictured below, all muddy and tired is Richard Barton who attempted to run from our Department yesterday,” said CCPD in a Facebook post.

Richard Barton mugshot (Photo courtesy: Coffee City Police Department)

Richard Barton (Photo courtesy: Coffee City Police Department)

Richard Barton (Photo courtesy: Coffee City Police Department)

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle (third-degree felony), evading arrest/detention (class A misdemeanor), resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance < 28 grams (class a misdemeanor).

As of Monday afternoon, Richard was being held in the Henderson County Jail on a collective bond on $21,000.

Officials said officers, deputies and even other nearby community residents searched the area for Waylon but did not find him.

CCPD asks that anyone who know the whereabouts of Waylon Barton call the department at 903-876-4946 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-677-6311.