CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Cherokee County are investigating an apparent homicide after finding a body early Wednesday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dead person at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the scene on CR 3429 near Mount Selman, they determined a homicide had occurred.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Texas Rangers. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.