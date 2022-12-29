POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for two people of interest in connection to a theft reported at the Dollar General in Goodrich.

The theft happened at the Dollar General on Loop 393 on Christmas Eve, authorities said. They posted a photo to their Facebook account asking for the public to help identify two people of interest in the case.

Anyone with information that could help the case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Those who would rather remain anonymous can contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.