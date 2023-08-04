CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities identified the man killed in the Cherokee County homicide case first reported earlier this week.

56-year-old David Sartain of Mount Selman was found dead on Wednesday near County Road 3429, the sheriff’s office said.

They identified the person of interest as 22-year-old Brandon Dale Fagan, whom they later said they located. No arrests have been made as of Friday.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to help with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.