HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was reported stolen Monday night.

On Tuesday, officials responded to County Road 2120 in regards to a report of stolen vehicles. The theft reportedly happened on Monday night and involved two vehicles being stolen from the location.

Authorities said one of the vehicles was located and recovered but the second is a white 2016 Chevrolet 4-door pickup with the license plate number of SSK7227 and has yet to be found. The truck reportedly has a white diesel tank with a red pump attached along with a white tool box in the bed of the truck.