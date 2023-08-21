WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement urging everyone in the area of County Road 3600 and around Jarvis Christian University to stay in their residence as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice releases their tracking dogs searching for a wanted man.

The WCSO has had heightened law enforcement in the area of County Road 3600 as they have been searching for two wanted men.

One was wanted on a parole violation and listed as a violent subject by authorities but was found and in custody as of 7:34 p.m., according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The other wanted subject is described as a white male, wearing a light colored shirt and still at large.

KETK will update this post as further information becomes available.

