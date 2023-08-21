TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child he was reportedly babysitting.

On Aug. 10, police were dispatched to a local hospital to meet with the mother of the victim after the 8-year-old said their babysitter, 18-year-old Larry Bell, Jr., “assaulted her while he was babysitting her at his house earlier this month.”

Courtesy: Texarkana Police Department

After an investigation and evidence obtained during an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bell.

Bell was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on Aug. 18 for sexual assault of a child with a bond set at $150,000.