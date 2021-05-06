BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Longview police asking help to find car in hit-and-run accident with pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police are looking for the driver of a car that hit someone in a street and drove away.
The person was hospitalized but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after being hit at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Estes Parkway.
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a beige 2006 Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror.
“If you to see a vehicle that matches this description please write down the license plate number and call the Longview Police Department,” the announcement said.
People can call 903-237-1188 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or go online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
