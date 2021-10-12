Big Sandy man sentenced for indecency with a child

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Big Sandy man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on three counts of indecency with a child under the age of six.

Gerald Gibbs Duhon, 73, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count. Count II was stacked, which means the first time the defendant could be eligible for parole would be at age 93.

“The state intended that this defendant will never walk out of prison,” Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said.

According to a release from the DA, the offenses happened in 2020 on Sept. 29, Nov. 1 and Dec. 4.

Records said that on Dec. 4, the mother of the child came home to find the defendant sitting with the child in his lap. She later asked the child if anyone had ever touched her inappropriately in private areas of her body and the girl identified multiple instances with Duhon, according to the DA.

A Big Sandy officer responded, going out to the defendants house where he admitted to the crimes.