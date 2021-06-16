Blue alert canceled for man who police say shot officer during traffic stop, search still ongoing

RHOME, Texas (KETK) – A blue alert for a man authorities say shot a police officer during a Wise County traffic stop has been discontinued.

According to our sister station NBC 5, the alert was discontinued even though the man is still at large. Law enforcement have been searching for 43-year-old Royce Edward Wood since Sunday.

Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Alert was discontinued. According to NBC 5, Wise County Sheriff Lance Akin confirmed that Wood is not in custody. No word yet as to why the alert was canceled with the suspect still on the run.

Wise County deputies had pulled over two people on a motorcycle, at least one of who matched a description of the suspect of a home invasion.

Sheriff Lance Akin said the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and “fired a couple of shots” at officers, one of whom was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was immediately taken into custody. Rhome is a small town located 25 miles north of Fort Worth.

Wood is “well known to police”, according to Akin.

Wood is 6’2″, bald with green eyes. He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, green shirt, and shorts.

Blue Alerts were created in 2008 by Gov. Rick Perry. They are designed to apprehend those suspected of killing or seriously wounding local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

The following is a list of criteria for the DPS to issue a Blue Alert: