UPDATE: Police said the deceased is believed to be female. The body was in a ravine behind the Hollytree Apartments.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — According to the Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh a body was found near the Hollytree Apartments located at 6100 Hollytree Drive.

While working on a separate case in the apartments, the police discovered the body.

This incident is still under investigation and KETK will update this story as information becomes available.