Body found in Jasper hotel room identified as missing 5-year-old Houston boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC, KETK) — The Harris County Institute of Forensics and Sciences has positively identified the body of a 5-year-old boy found in a Jasper motel room as Samuel Olson, according to KPRC, KETK’s sister station in Houston.

Officials also released the child’s cause of death, which was homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.

Authorities found the body earlier this month inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

Olson likely died weeks before he was reported missing and his body was kept in a storage unit before authorities discovered it more than 100 miles away in an East Texas motel room, according to court documents.

Houston police have charged Theresa Raye Balboa, 29, with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father.

Balboa was being held in the Harris County Jail Friday after her transfer from Jasper. Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Balboa reported Samuel missing May 27. He had been living with her since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at his school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.