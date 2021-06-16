BONJOUR Y’ALL: More than $10,000 worth of damage done at this northeast Texas landmark

PARIS, Texas (KETK) – Well, c’est la vie.

Police in Paris, Texas are searching for two vandals who caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a hallmark of their town.

In a Facebook post, the department shared a blurry photo of a pick-up truck that parked in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Civic Center.

Two men proceeded to climb up the tower and damaged many of the lights on the structure. The total price in damages exceed ten grand.

If you know who drives this vehicle or you have knowledge as to who the two males were that damaged the lights on the tower, please contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 (TIPS).