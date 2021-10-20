BREAKING: Longview ISD student arrested for bringing firearm on campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday from Longview High School after staff reported that a student was in possession of a loaded firearm.

The student was immediately taken into custody by Student Resource Officers and was removed from campus.

According to LHS principal James Brewer, the student will be suspended, with expulsion and criminal charges pending.

“While no direct threat was made concerning the weapon, we still take matters like these with the utmost caution and concern. We are currently working with the investigation by our local authorities, and will be following district procedure with regard to the student involved.” LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox

The investigation is still ongoing.