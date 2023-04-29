BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Police Department has given an all clear to the Brookshire’s grocery store in Bullard after the store received a call about a “device” placed in the store.

According to Lt. Chase Berryhill with Bullard PD, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. after employees evacuated customers from the store. Lt. Berryhill said the store was searched and given the all clear after no device was found.

The Bullard PD is investigating the source of the anonymous call.

This story will be updated when more information is available.