Brothers arrested in fatal shooting of Texas HS student after fight at school

Kamorion Meachem, 18, has been arrested for the murder of 17 year old Ulises Martinez. His brother, Kieran, 19 has also been charged. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have arrested two brothers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Texas High School student Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ulises Martinez. Police say Martinez and 18-year-old Kamorian Meachem got into “some type of altercation” at the high school earlier in the day. After they were suspended, they continued to communicate and eventually met on Sidney Drive to fight a little before 2:00 p.m.

At some point during that street fight, which police say also involved several other teenagers, Martinez was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.

Several people, including Kamorian and Kieran Meachem, were interviewed by detectives at the police department. The two brothers were later arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on murder charges. Police say they are still working to determine which brother pulled the trigger.

Bond has been set at $1 million for both.

Counselors have been made available to students at the school.

School officials released a statement on Tuesday in which they sought to reassure parents and students.

“Through our internal investigation of this incident, we do not see any potential threats or danger to the school or students. However, out of an abundance of caution, our plan of action for the remainder of the week is to have increased security presence on campus and to make counseling available to our students and staff,” said Chief Communications Officer Tina Veal-Gooch.