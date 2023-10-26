UPDATE: Partrain has been located and is safe, according to the Brownsboro Police Department on their Facebook page.

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was declared missing on Thursday and was last seen leaving her residence in Brownsboro, according to the Brownsboro Police Department.

Rebecca Hoon Partrain, of Brownsboro, was reported by police to have been heading to her job in Red Oak, Texas when she was last seen. Police said in a Facebook post that she drives a 2019 black GMC Terrain with the license plate REH8964.

Contact the Brownsboro Police Department at 903-852-6761 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 903-675-5128 if you have any information regarding Partrain.