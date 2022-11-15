HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County are asking for assistance identifying the individual responsible for leaving a white-tail buck to waste as well as illegal dumping.

This deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County during the evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263 or Texas Game Warden Mark Anderson at 903-907-2102.