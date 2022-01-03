Buckner Park restrooms closed due to vandalism in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – All fixtures at the Buckner Park restrooms were broken by vandals, according to the City of Jacksonville. The restrooms will be closed until the fixtures can be replaced.
Officials will notify the public once the restrooms reopen. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the City of Jacksonville.
