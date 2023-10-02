TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to leading authorities on a pursuit in a U-Haul van.

Steven Shelton-Groves, 30 of Bullard, was arrested in February after officials at the time said they were alerted to him for driving a U-Haul van with stolen property. He also reportedly had a warrant for a parole violation as well.

Officials attempted a traffic stop on the van, but said Shelton-Groves drove off and later crashed into two cars going south on Loop 323, injuring several people including himself and his passenger.

Shelton-Groves pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.