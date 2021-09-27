Bullard man sentenced to life for murder of elderly man during robbery

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard man was sentenced to life in prison for murder plus 40 years for aggravated robbery.

25-year-old Brentavian Henderson pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and murder on Monday in connection to a November 2018 incident.

Henderson was originally charged with capital murder, but agreed to enter a guilty plea, waive his right to appeal and be sentenced to life plus 40 years.

These charges are in connection to the murder of 77-year-old Roy Bowins that happened while Henderson and two others were stealing a car and two TVs. According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe that Bowins was beaten in his head, face and neck. He also was allegedly dragged from the house to a shack, where his body was later discovered.

Henderson’s alleged accomplices were his sister, Krystal Dixon, and his girlfriend, Tationna Mosley. They both pleaded guilty to burglary and tampering with evidence charges last summer and were sentenced to 10 years probation.

Henderson’s sentences will run consecutively and Henderson will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 50 years.

According to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the victim’s family approved of the plea agreement.