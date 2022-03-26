UPDATE (3/28) – 21-year-old Latavion Larry was arrested for deadly conduct in relation to the shooting at Oaklawn Village Shopping Center.

Texarkana, Texas Detective Cliff Harris was able to identify him as one of the shooters using video from cameras at nearby businesses.

Larry is in the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond.

________________________________________________

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Texarkana Friday night.

According to police, the 33-year-old and his wife went to get ice from a self-serve machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6:00 p.m. He was hit in the chest by a stray bullet that officers believe came from a gunfight between two people about 50 yards away.

He was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police identified one of the alleged shooters but are still searching for the other shooter. Witnesses told police both black males ran in two vehicles. One is described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door. The vehicle was last seen heading south towards W. 15th St.

If you have any information about this case contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116. You can also contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.