California street vendor murdered in ‘execution-style’ shooting

FRESNO, California (KETK/KSEE) – California police are in search of a man suspected in an “execution-style” killing of a street vendor in Fresno.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon and investigators say the shooter was posing as a customer when he walked up and shot the man in the head. It is unknown if the shooter knew the vendor prior to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 30’s or 40’s. The shooter also stole items from the vendor but did not specify what was taken.

Detectives are currently reviewing security footage from around the area in an attempt to identify the shooter.