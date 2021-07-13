California woman wanted for manslaughter arrested in East Texas

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – A California woman wanted for manslaughter out of San Diego was arrested in East Texas last week, according to a release from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Brittany Ann Calvert was arrested in Hawkins on July 8 for a manslaughter warrant. Under California law, there are three types of manslaughter: voluntary, involuntary, and vehicular.

Voluntary manslaughter is charged when a suspect kills another person “willfully and deliberately,” but with no premeditation. These are known as “heat of the moment” killings. The maximum sentence is 11 years in prison.

Involuntary manslaughter is when someone else is killed without intent or malice, but with “conscious disregard for human life.” A conviction carries a maximum sentence of four years.

Vehicular manslaughter is the killing of a person while the suspect is driving. This can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the case.

It is unknown at this time exactly what the details are of the crime Calvert is accused of or what were the circumstances that put her in East Texas at the time of her capture.

The arrest was made by the AG’s office while “working in conjunction with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.”

KETK News is working with our San Diego affiliate KSWB to find out more information and will update this article as it’s made available.