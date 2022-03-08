TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A Camp County man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Nathan Paul Hart, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, Hart conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs in East Texas. On Nov. 30, 2020, he was stopped by a Texas state trooper in East Texas with almost two kilograms of methamphetamine that was reportedly imported from Mexico and a pistol.

In May 2021, while he was in jail, according to a release, Hart directed a shipment of $22,680 to someone else as payment for drugs from California. The release stated that Hart was a leader in an extensive drug trafficking operation that included at least five more participants.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 28, 2021, and could face up to life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.