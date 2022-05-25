CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Camp County woman was arrested after deputies reportedly found meth thrown out a window during a traffic stop.

On Monday, May 23, around 11:36 p.m. Camp County Sheriff’s Office deputies were near County Road 2120 when a vehicle drove by with the license plate lights not working. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and Sheriff John Cortelyou said they saw something get thrown out of the window.

Deputies found a black pouch on the side of the road containing a scale, 8.67 grams of meth, a glass pipe, metal utensils and four empty plastic baggies.

Teresa Kay Harmon was arrested and taken to the Camp County Jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. She was also issued a traffic warning for faulty license plate lights.