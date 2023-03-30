TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that a Canton man has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Ashton Norris, 30 of Canton, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 22, 2022. Officials said Norris was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 4, 2021 after officers in Van Zandt County determined he had an active arrest warrant from Wood County.

After his arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found around 103 grams of methamphetamine, according to officials. Norris was then charged with federal drug trafficking violations after being indicted on Dec. 5, 2021 by a federal grand jury.

The Canton Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration all assisted in the investigation of this case.